Okonjo-Iweala: My Father Died Same Way He Lived

The father of former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Prof. Chukwuka Okonjo is dead. The former minister through her spokesperson, Paul Nwabuikwu, in a statement yesterday announced the death.

Okonjo-Iweala, in the statement, said his father died in Lagos soon after he arrived from a trip to the United States and Ghana.

“He died in Lagos soon after he arrived from a trip to the United States of America and Ghana. We are immensely grateful that his last moments were peaceful and that he died the same way he lived his life – with quiet dignity.

“Daddy was an accomplished man on so many levels – a highly respected academic, international public servant, university administrator, intellectual and traditional ruler. My father touched so many lives personally and professionally,” she said.

The former World Bank Chief added: “It is a tribute to the kind of life that Daddy lived that on his 90th birthday last year, a delegation of old students of Ibadan Boys High School presented him with a letter of commendation written in 1953 in which a colonial education administrator praised him highly for the all-round improvements he achieved in the school within a short period of time. He was only 25 then.

“Daddy was a passionate intellectual and prolific writer whose last book was published at the age of 90. He touched so many lives personally and professionally and was an unrelenting believer and practitioner in the power of education to transform lives.

“In pursuit of this commitment, Daddy sponsored the education of at least 19 students up to university level in addition to his own seven children. He inspired and motivated so many more.



“Having witnessed the ravages of war, he was committed to unity and peaceful coexistence of all. From his marriage of 66 years to our mother, Prof. Kamene Okonjo to his dedication to duty, he was exceptional.”