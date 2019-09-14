Xenophobia: Crowd Boos South Africa’s President At Mugabe’s Funeral

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Ramaphosa said, “I stand before you as a fellow African to express my regret and apologise for what has happened in our country.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa was on Saturday booed by a crowd while giving a speech during the state funeral held for Zimbabwe’s ex-leader, Robert Mugabe, in Harare, the capital, according to the AFP.

At least 12 people were killed in series of violence against African migrants in the former apartheid nation, forcing wide criticisms from across the world.

But unsatisfied with his plea, the crowd went on booing him, disrupting much of the activities for a few minutes before calm was restored.

Following the xenophobic attacks, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the evacuation of Nigerians affected by the crisis with at least over 180 citizens already airlifted back to Nigeria.

SaharaReporters, New York

