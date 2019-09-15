Activists Call For Inquiry Into Death Of FUOYE Students

The course of action so far taken by the police on this matter is unprofessional, unjust, unacceptable and we urge the general public to be wary of an unconscionable ploy to shield the officers

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2019

Human rights activists have called for a probe into the death of two students of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, allegedly caused by policemen on the entourage of wife of Ekiti State Governor, Bisi Fayemi.

In a statement jointly issued by the Convener, Coalition in Defence of Democracy and Constitution, Dare Atoye, and Executive Director, Policy Advocacy and Integrity Network, Joe Mesele, in Abuja on Sunday, the group called on appropriate authorities to immediately set up an open and impartial judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the killings and ensure that the real culprits were brought to book.

The statement reads, “We are deeply puzzled and pained to see the police in Ekiti State attempting to twist and reduce the sad and avoidable incident in Oye-Ekiti in which two students were cut-down in their prime, to a single story narrative and blame the entire saga on the students. See Also Education NANS: Ekiti Governor Fayemi Busy Fighting For Security Votes, His Wife Lying About Killing Of FUOYE Students 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

“The course of action so far taken by the police on this matter is unprofessional, unjust, unacceptable and we urge the general public to be wary of an unconscionable ploy to shield the officers that committed this egregious act from investigation and prosecution.  

“We insist that every life lost in that needless and mindless display of brutality must be accounted for by the police, while the officers responsible for the killings must be brought to justice.”

