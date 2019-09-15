Certificate Fraud: Osun Government To Sack 422 Workers

“The panel submitted its report and it was adopted for implementation by the immediate past administration."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2019

 

Osun State government has directed its ministries, departments, and agencies to immediately implement the report of the panel that recommended sacking of the workers who secured employment with forged certificates.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state,  Jacob Adekomi,  confirmed that 422 workers would be affected.

He said the NLC’s intervention helped to reduce the number of those listed for the exit door from 5,000 recommended to 422.

A statement by the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade, dated September 13 said the immediate past  Rauf Aregbesola government engaged the services of a firm, Captain Consulting,  to undertake to verify the certificates of all civil servants in the state in 2015.

The statement said, “The panel submitted its report and it was adopted for implementation by the immediate past administration.

“However, when the new administration came on board in November 2018, the leadership of  Organised Labour Movement in the state appealed passionately to the state government to have a rethink on the implementation of the report.

“After much pressure from  labour, the government set up  a five-man  panel to further examine the report and make necessary recommendations in line with extant public service rules and regulations.”

Adekomi said labour was involved in the verification from the beginning.

According to him, the  NLC insisted that the report and recommendations be reviewed because it was convinced that the recommendations of the firm were not a true reflection of the audit, Punch reports.

“When the report was reviewed, only 422 civil servants, whose cases were beyond us due to the rules of the service, will be affected.

“But we interceded for the affected officers to ensure that they were not prosecuted or even made to refund the money they earned during their stay in service,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

South Africa Xenophobia: Crowd Boos South Africa’s President At Mugabe’s Funeral
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Turns Down PDP Appointment In Kogi, Says Truth Is Casualty In Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Government Massaging Terrorists But Detained Sowore Who Carried No Weapon –Dele Momodu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests DG, Accountant Over N10m Fraud
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Soccer Goalkeeper Gets AK-47 Rifle As Prize For Man Of The Match Performance In Russia
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Electronics Stable Power Supply Possible, Says NERC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News ‘Cheating’ Wife Forces Man To Commit Suicide In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Crowd Boos South Africa’s President At Mugabe’s Funeral
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Turns Down PDP Appointment In Kogi, Says Truth Is Casualty In Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Government Massaging Terrorists But Detained Sowore Who Carried No Weapon –Dele Momodu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests DG, Accountant Over N10m Fraud
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Soccer Goalkeeper Gets AK-47 Rifle As Prize For Man Of The Match Performance In Russia
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Electronics Stable Power Supply Possible, Says NERC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Drugs Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Drug Peddling
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Drama As Ozekhome Disowns Colleague During Jonah Jang Fraud Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Ekiti Students Threaten Mass Protest If Demands Are Not Met
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn't Deactivate My Twitter Account, I Only Ran Out Of Data, BudgIT’s Seun Onigbinde Claims
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA Pastor Not Criminal, Police Giving Busola Dakolo Preferential Treatment -Social Justice League
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad