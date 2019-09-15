Indian Police Arrest Nigerian For Swindling Jobseeker

India Police

The police in India on Sunday arrested a Nigerian for defrauding a jobseeker.

Officers from Thiruvananthapuram Cybercrime Police Station arrested Kingsley Udeh from Bengaluru.

Udeh carried out the act through a job portal named 'Carreers', the New Indian Express reports.



"The accused offered the job of a senior electrical engineer in the United States and sought money for arranging the appointment order, work permit and insurance cover.

"Udeh made fake papers to convince the retired engineer and fraudulently obtained Rs 6 lakh from him at different stages.



"The petitioner sent money to various bank accounts of the accused but grew suspicious after Udeh sought further funds, which prompted him to lodge a police complaint,” said Cybercrime DySP Jeeji N.

Police tracked down the suspect with the help of his ATM card, email ID and CCTV footage.

Udeh was arraigned before the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate, which ordered his remand in judicial custody.

