Kaduna: Bandits Kill Six In Renewed Attack

Bandits have killed six persons in Fadaman Rimi community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Punch reports that the hoodlums invaded the village in the early hours of Saturday, shooting indiscriminately and that the gunmen abducted two people in Kgosi Gadani village in the LGA on Thursday.

A resident of Fadaman village, Rimi, said the bandits stormed the community at about 6 am Saturday.

An eyewitness, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they shot dead six people, with scores sustaining gunshot injuries.

The source said, “I can’t say how many they (bandits) were, but they came in large numbers with sophisticated weapons.

“When we heard gunshots, we ran for dear life. Most of our people ran into the bush while the gunmen shot at them.

“The gunmen took away cows and other valuables.”

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the killing of the six persons in Fadaman Rimi, near Udawa in Chikun Local Government Area of the state by the bandits.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, identified the victims as Saminu, Wosha, Isiya, Titus, Madami, and Tanko.