Kaduna: Bandits Kill Six In Renewed Attack

The hoodlums invaded the village in the early hours of Saturday, shooting indiscriminately and that the gunmen abducted two people in Kgosi Gadani village in the LGA on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2019

Bandits have killed six persons in Fadaman Rimi community in Chikun Local Government Area of  Kaduna State.

Punch reports that the hoodlums invaded the village in the early hours of Saturday, shooting indiscriminately and that the gunmen abducted two people in Kgosi Gadani village in the LGA on Thursday.

A resident of Fadaman village,  Rimi, said the bandits stormed the community at about 6 am Saturday.

An eyewitness, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they shot dead six people, with scores sustaining gunshot injuries.

The source said, “I can’t say how many they (bandits) were,  but they came in large numbers with sophisticated weapons.

“When we heard gunshots,  we ran for dear life. Most of our people ran into the bush while the gunmen shot at them.

“The gunmen took away cows and other valuables.”

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the killing of the six persons in Fadaman Rimi, near Udawa in Chikun Local Government Area of the state by the bandits.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, identified the victims as Saminu, Wosha, Isiya, Titus, Madami, and Tanko.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Air Force Attacks Boko Haram Training Facilities In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Niger Delta Avengers Give Nigerian Government Condition For Ceasefire On Pipeline Bombing
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Boko Haram 250 Civilian JTF Members Absorbed Into The Army
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Insurgency MEND Tells FG To Ignore Edwin Clark, Governor Okowa
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News President Buhari's Delivers 50-Point Independence Day Speech
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency Nnamdi Kanu Counters Nigerian Army, Police Account Of Attack On His Residence, Says Nigerian Army Brought War To IPOB
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News ‘Cheating’ Wife Forces Man To Commit Suicide In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Crowd Boos South Africa’s President At Mugabe’s Funeral
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Turns Down PDP Appointment In Kogi, Says Truth Is Casualty In Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Government Massaging Terrorists But Detained Sowore Who Carried No Weapon –Dele Momodu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests DG, Accountant Over N10m Fraud
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Soccer Goalkeeper Gets AK-47 Rifle As Prize For Man Of The Match Performance In Russia
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Electronics Stable Power Supply Possible, Says NERC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Drugs Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Drug Peddling
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Drama As Ozekhome Disowns Colleague During Jonah Jang Fraud Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Ekiti Students Threaten Mass Protest If Demands Are Not Met
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn't Deactivate My Twitter Account, I Only Ran Out Of Data, BudgIT’s Seun Onigbinde Claims
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA Pastor Not Criminal, Police Giving Busola Dakolo Preferential Treatment -Social Justice League
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad