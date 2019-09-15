Man Experiences Weak Penis After Handshake With Stranger In Enugu

“Sunday Ebubechukwu on that fateful day raised the alarm which attracted sympathisers to the scene at Obiagu who then descended on Anayo."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2019

A man in Enugu, Sunday Ebubechukwu, has suddenly lost the complete functions of his penis after having a handshake with a physically challenged person identified only as Anayo.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the police in Enugu, Ebere Amaraizu, it was disclosed that after Ebubechukwu noticed weakness in his penis on September 13 and raised the alarm, a mob pounced on Anayo in anger and delivered deadly blows before he was rescued by the police.

Amaraizu said, “The command, through operatives of Ogui Division, is unravelling the mystery surrounding an alleged complaint of feeling of weakness of a male genital organ shortly after his handshake with another man in Enugu.

“Sunday Ebubechukwu on that fateful day raised the alarm which attracted sympathisers to the scene at Obiagu who then descended on Anayo."

Amaraizu added that investigation was ongoing on the incident to unravel the mystery surrounding the event.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity COZA Pastor Not Criminal, Police Giving Busola Dakolo Preferential Treatment -Social Justice League
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Government Massaging Terrorists But Detained Sowore Who Carried No Weapon –Dele Momodu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Notorious Cult Leader, Rapist Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
Police Our Challenge Rescuing Siasia’s Mother –Police
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Xenophobia: Eight Policemen Arraigned For Maltreating Nigerians –Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Police Nigeria Police "Worst In The World"- Report
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

South Africa Xenophobia: Crowd Boos South Africa’s President At Mugabe’s Funeral
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Shocking Photos Of Nigeria's Brutal Boxing Where Fighters Wrap Hands In Rope To ‘Kill’ Each Other
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerian Musician Dammy Krane To Be Arraigned Monday, Risks 3 Years' Imprisonment
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News ‘Cheating’ Wife Forces Man To Commit Suicide In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests DG, Accountant Over N10m Fraud
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Turns Down PDP Appointment In Kogi, Says Truth Is Casualty In Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Kaduna: Bandits Kill Six In Renewed Attack
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Certificate Fraud: Osun Government To Sack 422 Workers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Soccer Goalkeeper Gets AK-47 Rifle As Prize For Man Of The Match Performance In Russia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Electronics Stable Power Supply Possible, Says NERC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Zimbabwe Osinbajo Praises Mugabe Who Tore Zimbabwe Apart, Urges Black People To Be Proud Of Their Achievements
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Ekiti Students Threaten Mass Protest If Demands Are Not Met
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad