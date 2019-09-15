Man Experiences Weak Penis After Handshake With Stranger In Enugu

A man in Enugu, Sunday Ebubechukwu, has suddenly lost the complete functions of his penis after having a handshake with a physically challenged person identified only as Anayo.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the police in Enugu, Ebere Amaraizu, it was disclosed that after Ebubechukwu noticed weakness in his penis on September 13 and raised the alarm, a mob pounced on Anayo in anger and delivered deadly blows before he was rescued by the police.

Amaraizu said, “The command, through operatives of Ogui Division, is unravelling the mystery surrounding an alleged complaint of feeling of weakness of a male genital organ shortly after his handshake with another man in Enugu.

“Sunday Ebubechukwu on that fateful day raised the alarm which attracted sympathisers to the scene at Obiagu who then descended on Anayo."

Amaraizu added that investigation was ongoing on the incident to unravel the mystery surrounding the event.