Nigerian Musician Dammy Krane To Be Arraigned Monday, Risks 3 Years' Imprisonment

Nigerian musician, Johnson Oyindamola, aka Dammy Krane, risks three years in jail as the Zone 2 Police Command is set to arraign him on Monday, Punch reports.

According to the newspaper, Dammy Krane will be arraigned on three counts before an Igbosere magistrate's court in Lagos bordering on a threat to life, defamation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The musician was accused of threat to the life of Merrybet Gold Limited employees on July 25, 2019, and also released a song in which he also made an allegation of the firm of breach of contract.

The act is said to be in contravention of sections 301, 412 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

The musician was also accused of conspiring with others at large of conducting himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace and threat to life in contravention of Section 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

Dammy Krane was also said to have threatened public peace when he posted an audio and video message on Cool FM 96.9 in contravention of Section 168(d) of the state’s criminal law.

The charges read in part, “That you, Johnson Hunga Oyindamola and others at large on the 29th day of July 2019, at Cool FM in the Lagos magisterial district did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: Conduct likely to cause breach of peace and threat to life and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

Another charge read, “That you, Johnson Hunga Oyindamola and others at large on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did threaten the life of the staff of Merrybet Gold Limited and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 301 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

Section 301 of the state’s criminal law states that any person who, with intent to extort or gain anything from any person; accuses or threatens to accuse any person of committing any felony or misdemeanour, or of offering or making any solicitation or threat to any person as an inducement to commit or permit the commission of any felony or misdemeanour… is guilty of a felony, and liable to imprisonment for three years.

The musician got into trouble after Merrybet Gold Limited wrote a petition to the police accusing the musician of threats and cyberbullying.

In a petition titled, ‘Petition against Mr Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel aka Dammy Krane for false and libellous statement against Merrybet Gold Limited and signed by its lawyer, Nwabueze Anachebe, the betting firm said the musician perpetrated cyberbullying and criminal defamation.

The musician was said to have attended a game show sponsored by the betting company but lost.

However, Dammy Krane was said to have demanded some money for appearing on the show but the firm disagreed, insisting that the sum was only given to winners.