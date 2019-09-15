Ondo 2020: I Won't Say Anything On Akeredolu Yet, Says Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said that he prefers to keep silent for now on the second term ambition of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Tinubu expressed this at the weekend during the traditional wedding ceremony of Akeredolu's daughter in Owo, a sleepy town in the state.

He said, "I won't say anything yet (if there will be vacancy or not) about that until the time is ripe for it."

Though Governor Akeredolu has not publicly declared his intention to seek a second term in office, there are however, indications that he may do so going by feelers in the polity.

