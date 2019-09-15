Ondo 2020: I Won't Say Anything On Akeredolu Yet, Says Tinubu

He said, "I won't say anything yet (if there will be vacancy or not) about that until the time is ripe for it."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2019

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said that he prefers to keep silent for now on the second term ambition of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Tinubu expressed this at the weekend during the traditional wedding ceremony of Akeredolu's daughter in Owo, a sleepy town in the state.

He said, "I won't say anything yet (if there will be vacancy or not) about that until the time is ripe for it."

Though Governor Akeredolu has not publicly declared his intention to seek a second term in office, there are however, indications that he may do so going by feelers in the polity.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Dino Melaye Turns Down PDP Appointment In Kogi, Says Truth Is Casualty In Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Has Become Fulani Estate -Alaigbo President, Prof. Nwala
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Rejig Nigeria’s Security, NBA Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Delta Commissioner Slumps And Dies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Police To Keep Agba Jalingo In Detention Despite Worsening Health Condition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Okonjo-Iweala: My Father Died Same Way He Lived
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Sports Shocking Photos Of Nigeria's Brutal Boxing Where Fighters Wrap Hands In Rope To ‘Kill’ Each Other
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerian Musician Dammy Krane To Be Arraigned Monday, Risks 3 Years' Imprisonment
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News ‘Cheating’ Wife Forces Man To Commit Suicide In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Crowd Boos South Africa’s President At Mugabe’s Funeral
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests DG, Accountant Over N10m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Turns Down PDP Appointment In Kogi, Says Truth Is Casualty In Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Notorious Cult Leader, Rapist Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Kaduna: Bandits Kill Six In Renewed Attack
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Has Become Fulani Estate -Alaigbo President, Prof. Nwala
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: South Africa’s President Sends Special Delegation To Nigeria, Seven Other Countries
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Electronics Stable Power Supply Possible, Says NERC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Six Nigerians Arrested For Illegally Entering India Through Night Bus
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad