Traditional Ruler Escapes Attack In Taraba

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2019

Paramount ruler of Yandang chiefdom, Haniel Banti, has escaped an attack by armed men in Taraba State, according to a report by Channels Television.

Banti said raised the alarm after he heard the gunmen having a conversation about the attack on his palace on Saturday in Jauro Santi under Lau Local Government Area of the state.

Narrating how the incident happened, the traditional ruler said, “It was around 1:00am but I was awake; I heard strange voices around my house.

“They (the gunmen) spoke in a language I can identify, saying that this is the house. I was alerted by that, I left what I was doing at that time and alerted my guards.

“They surrounded the house and one of them climbed up the gate and was trying to come in; my security guards engaged him and they started shooting. On discovering that everyone was alerted, they left.”

Banti, however, explained that in the process of repelling the attackers, one of his guards was shot by the assailants.

He said the victim was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, the capital, where he received treatment and returned to the palace.

The traditional ruler stressed that he informed the police about the attack while the gunfire went on but the security officials came in three vehicles after the hoodlums had left the place.

He added, “When they (police) arrived, they could not find anyone but they could hear the voices of the assailants crossing the nearby river.

“This has become a national problem. The issue of insecurity is everywhere. My call to the government and entire citizens of this country is for us to come together and shun social vices for development to thrive.”

