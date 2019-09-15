Xenophobia: South Africa’s President Sends Special Delegation To Nigeria, Seven Other Countries

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has sent special envoys to deliver messages of solidarity to several Heads of State and Governments across Africa, according to a report by Channels Television.

The team comprising a former minister in the presidency, Mr Jeff Radebe, Ambassador Kingsley Mmabolo and Dr Khulu Mbatha, will visit Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

The special envoys will deliver a message from President Ramaphosa regarding the incidents of violence, which resulted in attacks on foreign nationals and destruction of property in the former apartheid nation.

They are also expected to reassure fellow African countries that South Africa was committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and to the rule of law.

Beyond that, they will also brief governments in the identified countries about steps taken by the South African Government to end xenophobic attacks and punish perpetrators.