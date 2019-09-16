Bandits Free 30 More Captives: Buhari's Katsina Where Criminals Exchange Kidnapped Victims With Government

Bandits in President Muhammadu Buhari's home state have released 30

more people held captive.



Despite killing and kidnapping people, Katsina State decided to 'make

peace' with the band of criminals and have been celebrating the

success of the 'peace deal'.



There has been no attempt to prosecute the band of bandits that have

terrorized innocent citizens in Katsina and perhaps other states.



On Saturday night, 30 more people,15 women and 15 children were

released in the ongoing exchange of captives by the Katsina State

government and bandits.



This brought to 57, the number of captives so far freed by repentant

bandits with 17 detained bandits freed by the state government under

the peace deal initiative between the two.



Speaking while receiving the freed captives from Kaankara and Jibia

local government areas, Governor Aminu Masari said his administration

was committed to ensuring that all captives were released.



He directed the released abductees to be taken to hospital for further

medical evaluation, saying they would later be reunited with their

families.

