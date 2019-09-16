Bandits Free 30 More Captives: Buhari's Katsina Where Criminals Exchange Kidnapped Victims With Government

Bandits in President Muhammadu Buhari's home state have released 30
more people held captive.
Despite killing and kidnapping people, Katsina State decided to 'make
peace' with the band of criminals and have been celebrating the
success of the 'peace deal'.
There has been no attempt to prosecute the band of bandits that have
terrorized innocent citizens in Katsina and perhaps other states.
On Saturday night, 30 more people,15 women and 15 children were
released in the ongoing exchange of captives by the Katsina State
government and bandits.
This brought to 57, the number of captives so far freed by repentant
bandits with 17 detained bandits freed by the state government under
the peace deal initiative between the two.
Speaking while receiving the freed captives from Kaankara and Jibia
local government areas, Governor Aminu Masari said his administration
was committed to ensuring that all captives were released.
He directed the released abductees to be taken to hospital for further
medical evaluation, saying they would later be reunited with their
families.