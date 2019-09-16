BREAKING: Tribunal Quashes APC’s Petition, Affirms Makinde As Oyo State Governor

The Oyo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the application filed by Bayo Adelabu, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the March 2, 2019 election.

Adelabu, in his application, prayed the court to pronounce him the winner of the election or order a rerun, citing that the election was fraught with irregularities, over-voting and lack of proper accreditation.

Ruling over one of the claims raised by Adedibu, the tribunal held that he failed to “prove substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act”.

Delivering the final ruling, the three-man tribunal led by Justice Sirajo Muhammed, ruled that the APC and its candidate failed to prove the allegation of corrupt practices, overvoting, improper accreditation, inaccurate ballot counting and non-compliance with the 2010 Electoral Act as amended.