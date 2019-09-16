Buhari Sets Up Economic Advisory Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has set up an Economic Advisory Council following the dissolution of the Economic Management Team.

The advisory council would advise the President on economic policy matters and would report directly to his office.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the Economic Advisory Council will be expected to also advise Buhari on fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President.

The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.

Members of the committee include Prof Doyin Salami (Chairman); Dr Mohammed Sagagi (Vice-Chairman); and Dr Mohammed Salisu (Secretary).