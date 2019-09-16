Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham On Playing For Nigeria: 'You Can Never Say Never'

The 21-year-old, who is the Premier League’s joint-leading scorer

alongside Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero with seven goals, has two

senior England caps to his name, won in friendlies against Germany and

Brazil in 2017.



Nigeria has been hoping Abraham can be persuaded to switch allegiance

to them, UK DailyMail reports.



And when asked about the Nigeria interest, he was quoted by The

Telegraph as saying: “I have heard the talks and I’ve not really been

focused on that yet.



“I think when the time comes, the time comes. We never know.



“You can never say never, whatever comes first really. It is about

focusing on Chelsea and hopefully scoring goals and getting

victories.”



Abraham netted a hat-trick for the Blues in Saturday’s 5-2 win at

Wolves, having scored back-to-back braces in the previous two matches.



The Chelsea academy graduate has made an impact for the club this term

after spending the last three seasons on loan at Bristol City, Swansea

and then Aston Villa.



On Tuesday he could make his Champions League debut when Valencia

visit Stamford Bridge.



And he said: “I have grown up watching big stars playing in the

Champions League, and to play in it myself would obviously be a dream.



“Players like the gaffer (Frank Lampard), Didier Drogba and John Terry

are great legends. They have been there and done it. I would like to

follow the same path.



“I am delighted to be scoring goals for a team I have grown up loving

and have always wanted to play for. It is just an amazing feeling and

hasn’t kicked in yet.



“Hopefully this is the beginning of a great career at Chelsea. I’m

living the dream and I need to keep it running.”



Earlier in the week, England boss Gareth Southgate said, after not

naming Abraham in his most recent squad: “I think with Tammy, he’s a

young player that we’ve always liked, we know he’ll score goals.



“We felt (that it was a) bit early this time, but we really can see

that he can offer us something moving forward. We obviously gave him a

cap back in November of 2017.



“So, for sure, we need to make certain that he feels that the

opportunity is going to be there. I’m pretty sure he does. He knows us

well enough.”

