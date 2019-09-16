Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham On Playing For Nigeria: 'You Can Never Say Never'

The 21-year-old, who is the Premier League’s joint-leading scorer
alongside Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero with seven goals, has two
senior England caps to his name, won in friendlies against Germany and
Brazil in 2017.
Nigeria has been hoping Abraham can be persuaded to switch allegiance
to them, UK DailyMail reports.
And when asked about the Nigeria interest, he was quoted by The
Telegraph as saying: “I have heard the talks and I’ve not really been
focused on that yet.
“I think when the time comes, the time comes. We never know.
“You can never say never, whatever comes first really. It is about
focusing on Chelsea and hopefully scoring goals and getting
victories.”
Abraham netted a hat-trick for the Blues in Saturday’s 5-2 win at
Wolves, having scored back-to-back braces in the previous two matches.
The Chelsea academy graduate has made an impact for the club this term
after spending the last three seasons on loan at Bristol City, Swansea
and then Aston Villa.
On Tuesday he could make his Champions League debut when Valencia
visit Stamford Bridge.
And he said: “I have grown up watching big stars playing in the
Champions League, and to play in it myself would obviously be a dream.
“Players like the gaffer (Frank Lampard), Didier Drogba and John Terry
are great legends. They have been there and done it. I would like to
follow the same path.
“I am delighted to be scoring goals for a team I have grown up loving
and have always wanted to play for. It is just an amazing feeling and
hasn’t kicked in yet.
“Hopefully this is the beginning of a great career at Chelsea. I’m
living the dream and I need to keep it running.”
Earlier in the week, England boss Gareth Southgate said, after not
naming Abraham in his most recent squad: “I think with Tammy, he’s a
young player that we’ve always liked, we know he’ll score goals.
“We felt (that it was a) bit early this time, but we really can see
that he can offer us something moving forward. We obviously gave him a
cap back in November of 2017.
“So, for sure, we need to make certain that he feels that the
opportunity is going to be there. I’m pretty sure he does. He knows us
well enough.”