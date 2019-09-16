Four Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Woman, Daughter And Grandson

Four persons have been reportedly arrested over the murder of a woman, her daughter and grandson.

The names of the victims were given as Mrs Alice Omorogbe, 52; Blessing Efe, 25, and her six-month-old baby boy.

According to The Nation, they were killed last Thursday at their home in Iguadolor Community under Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the killers left the two-year-old daughter of late Efe identified as Gift.

Among those arrested is Pa Iguma Amasowomwan, the assistant village head of the community.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comments.