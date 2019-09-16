Four Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Woman, Daughter And Grandson

They were killed last Thursday at their home in Iguadolor Community under Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2019

 

Four persons have been reportedly arrested over the murder of a woman, her daughter and grandson.

The names of the victims were given as Mrs Alice Omorogbe, 52; Blessing Efe, 25, and her six-month-old baby boy.

According to The Nation, they were killed last Thursday at their home in Iguadolor Community under Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the killers left the two-year-old daughter of late Efe identified as Gift.

Among those arrested is Pa Iguma Amasowomwan, the assistant village head of the community.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comments.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Six Nigerians Arrested For Illegally Entering India Through Night Bus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Lecturer, Four Still Missing As Kidnappers Invade Abuja
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Afrika Shrine Raided, Drug Dealers, Street Traders Arrested -Lagos Task Force
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Cult Leader, Rapist Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Policeman Stabs 9 People In Ondo Nightclub Brawl
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Experiences Weak Penis After Handshake With Stranger In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Rochas Okorocha To Appear In Court For Sedition
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Container Falls Off Truck Onto Many People In Lagos -Eyewitness
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerian UK Met Policewoman Khafi Evicted From BBNaija
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Embattled Senator Abbo Elias Squares Off With Adamawa Governor Over Council Elections
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Always Asking Me To Turn Things Into Money -Magician
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Six Nigerians Arrested For Illegally Entering India Through Night Bus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Body Of Man Missing Found 22 Years After
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Lecturer, Four Still Missing As Kidnappers Invade Abuja
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Afrika Shrine Raided, Drug Dealers, Street Traders Arrested -Lagos Task Force
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Music Shehu Sani Attacks Buhari Over Crackdown On Northern Musicians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Islamic State Fills Void In Nigeria As Soldiers Retreat To 'Super Camps' -Report
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Has Become Fulani Estate -Alaigbo President, Prof. Nwala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad