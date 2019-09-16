Man In Court Over Alleged N14m ‘Spiritual’ Scam

A 32-year-old businessman, Chinedu Okoye, was on Monday arraigned before the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly obtained N14m from a man to solve his “spiritual problems”.

Okoye is facing three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences and perverting the cause of justice.

The 32-year-old however, pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ingobo Emby, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between March 1 and April 24 at Plot 3508, Dominic Obiajiku Street, Devine Estate, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Emby claimed that the defendant fraudulently obtained N14m from Mr Obiora Elefobiri under the pretext that he would provide spiritual solution for him.

He said, “He did not provide the spiritual solution but converted the money to his personal use.”

Emby added that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to pervert the cause of justice by aiding the escape of his elder brother, Arinze Okoye, a suspect under investigation in a case of conspiracy and fraud.

Magistrate M.O. Ope-Agbe admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N17m with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until October 16 for further hearing.