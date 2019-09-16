MASSOB Insists On Independent State Of Biafra, Iwuanyanwu Says Igbo Didn't Cause Civil War

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) says realizing independence for Biafra from Nigeria would end the numerous forms of slavery the Igbo suffer in the country.



Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, stated in Awgu, Enugu State, during the 20th-anniversary celebration of the group, that there was no going back in the struggle for the Biafra republic.​



MASSOB, he added, was committed to the quest for an independent state of Biafra.



Madu said, “These undeniable realities are the reasons the Nigerian state is afraid of Biafra, which represents the truth they cannot legitimately counter.



“Biafra speaks of the truth Nigeria know they are guilty of; so out of weakness, jittery and fear, Nigeria resorts to repression, persecution, killings, and detention of Biafran agitators.



“MASSOB has resolved that 20 years of our long walk to freedom can never be jeopardized, compromised or corrupted. The reformation and rededication of our committed and consistent efforts in the actualization of Biafra has brought back our lost confidence and trust on Biafra’s actualization.



“MASSOB shall never relent in its non-violent Biafra struggle because the truth shall always prevail over falsehood,” he said.



In a related vein, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu said the Igbo were not the remote cause of the 1966 military coup that culminated in the Nigerian civil war.



Speaking at an event in Owerri, Imo State, at the weekend, he said, “The coup that started the civil war was not caused by Igbo, but because they didn’t have the media, they were linked to it. People outside Igbo land then controlled all media.



“The propaganda was against the Igbo, who were projected as very greedy and over-ambitious.”