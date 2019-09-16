Minimum Wage: Labour Considering Industrial Action After Failing To Reach Deal With Government

Talks between the Nigerian Government and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council over relativity and consequential adjustment for the implementation of the new minimum wage ended in a deadlock again as both representatives failed to reach an agreement.

Recall that the new minimum wage bill was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 18, 2019.

However, deliberations continued as the issue of relativity/consequential adjustment of salaries still persisted.

The government had on May 14 inaugurated the relativity/consequential adjustment committee which in turn set up a technical sub-committee to work out the template for the adjustment of salaries of public service employees.

A representative of the trade union at the meeting between the JNPSNC and government said the organised labour will decide on the next line of action towards the issue of the minimum wage.

A labour official said, “The meeting is deadlocked, we found out that government officials were not serious about it at all, we are suspecting foul play or a hidden agenda somewhere.

“We have decided to report the development to our principals, including the labour unions, Nigerians will be adequately briefed on our next line of action very shortly.”