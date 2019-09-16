Rochas Okorocha To Appear In Court For Sedition

Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo state, has been summoned by

a magistrate's court in Owerri over an allegation of incitement.



Okorocha is to appear in court on October 8.



The Governor Emeka Ihedioha-led administration is suing Okorocha to

court for inciting his supporters to disobey the state government.



The state's attorney-general on behalf of the state government, in a

suit with reference number OW/MISC.79/2019, filed at the Owerri

district of the magistrate's court, alleged that Okorocha made

seditious and inciting statements against the government, "even on air

using his radio station (Reach FM)".



The attorney-general also alleged that Okorocha, now a senator, spent

more time in Owerri, "cavorting with his retinue of well-armed thugs

and urchins referred to as ‘Ohaji Boys’ whom he employed to cause

trouble".



The Imo government had alleged that Ihedioha's aide was beaten to a

pulp when he went to Okorocha's Spibat residence to serve the former

governor court papers.