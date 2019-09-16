Rochas Okorocha To Appear In Court For Sedition

Okorocha is to appear in court on October 8.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2019

 

Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo state, has been summoned by
a magistrate's court in Owerri over an allegation of incitement.

The Governor Emeka Ihedioha-led administration is suing Okorocha to
court for inciting his supporters to disobey the state government.

The state's attorney-general on behalf of the state government, in a
suit with reference number OW/MISC.79/2019, filed at the Owerri
district of the magistrate's court, alleged that Okorocha made
seditious and inciting statements against the government, "even on air
using his radio station (Reach FM)".

The attorney-general also alleged that Okorocha, now a senator, spent
more time in Owerri, "cavorting with his retinue of well-armed thugs
and urchins referred to as ‘Ohaji Boys’ whom he employed to cause
trouble".

The Imo government had alleged that Ihedioha's aide was beaten to a
pulp when he went to Okorocha's Spibat residence to serve the former
governor court papers.

SaharaReporters, New York

