US, Nigeria Partner On Tackling Counterfeit Drugs

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has launched a working group that

would seek to learn from Nigeria how it’s been able to curb the

illicit activities of counterfeit drug producers.



This was made known on Monday at a US embassy's its two-day programme

on the bane of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and piracy involving top

executives from the pharmaceutical, Nigeria Customs Service, banking

and creative industry.



In a welcome address by Tanya Hill, the US government said Nigeria's

African country whose asset lies in its innovation, ingenuity, and

creativity of its people.



The embassy further explained how important it was for intellectual

properties of people should be protected.



“Investments in intellectual Property (IP) are growing rapidly in the

global economy, often exceeding investments in traditional property

such as machinery, equipment and real estate. Nigeria has improved its

ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business; a strong

intellectual property regime will further bolster Nigeria’s investment

climate,” Hill explained.



The working group which comprises select NAFDAC enforcement officials

and selected alumni from three pharmaceutical crime workshops were

mandated to build on the capacity-building programmes of the US

Department of Justice (USDOJ).



With the working group, Regional Pharmaceutical Crime Working Group,

the US embassy said it wanted Nigeria to share “its strides in

pharmaceutical crime enforcement with her other African nations”.

