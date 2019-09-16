Xenophobia: South Africa Does Not Deserve To Be One Of Africa’s Leaders, Says Obasanjo

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2019

 

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has condemned the latest xenophobic attacks in South Africa, saying that the country does not deserve to be one of the continent’s leaders if it can't accommodate others.

Obasanjo, who spoke at a public event, asked President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to make an example of top officials hailing the killings in the country.

He said, “If I were President Ramaphosa, the issue would not have arisen, now that it has arisen, I would condemn it in a very stern language.

“Secondly, those who have made comments glorifying that bad act no matter how close they are to me, I would publicly castigate them. I will make an example of a few of them and I mean that.

“It doesn't matter what we may say, South Africa is one of the most developed countries in Africa and is the leader or one of the leaders in Africa.

“Then, if any country who is the leader or one of the leaders cannot accommodate others, then they don't deserve to be a leader.”

Obasanjo had also sent a letter to Ramaphosa and President of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, condemning the killings of foreign nationals in South Africa.

He said, “There is need for fence-mending, reconciliation and wound-binding between South Africa and the countries whose citizens have been victims of xenophobia in South Africa.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

