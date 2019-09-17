5 Killed, 7 Injured In Ondo Road Crash

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2019

File photo

At least five persons have been confirmed dead in an auto crash that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday on the Ore-Lagos road.

Seven other persons were wounded in the crash involving an articulated truck and a bus.

The vehicles involved were a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number, AKL 930 YY, and MAN trailer, with number plate FGB 747 XA, said an eyewitness, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

"The accident occurred this morning (Tuesday)  at the KM 46 on Ore road, Adekunle area. I suspect the passengers' vehicle was coming from Lagos.

"And while the truck driver was a high speed, it lost the control of his wheels and rammed into the bus killing like five persons in the bus and other injured.

"I saw officials of the Federal Road Safely Corps evacuating some the dead bodies while I was leaving the scene," the witness said.

Confirming the accident on the telephone to SaharaReporters, Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Head of Operations of FRSC in the state, said the crash was caused by speeding and wrongful overtaking.

Ogunbemide added that those who were involved in the fatal accident have been rushed to a hospital and advised motorists to be extra careful while driving.

He explained further, "A total of 13 passengers were involved and five persons (three males and two females) died on the spot. While seven persons (two males, three female adults, and two children) sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

"Our men have already moved the injured victims to Adeola Hospital in kajola and Opeyemi hospital Ore. We are advising the motoring public to be extra careful during these ember months season."

SaharaReporters, New York

