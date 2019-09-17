BREAKING: Air Peace Granted Landing Permit By South African Authorities

South African authorities have granted the Air Peace Flight B777 a landing permit to enable it to evacuate some Nigerians from the country.

Over 300 Nigerians were initially expected to return today as part of the government’s efforts to evacuate Nigerians in the wake of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

But according to the airline, they would be taking off later this evening.

The initial delay was as a result of the airline not obtaining a landing permit on time.

The Nigerian Government has also confirmed that none of the returnees are criminals and that issues of compensation for victims will be handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, the Minister, Geoffery Onyeama, has said that xenophobic attacks will not be on the nation’s agenda at the United Nations General Assembly.

He said this is because Nigeria and South Africa should be able to sort out their differences privately.

Onyeama disclosed this on Tuesday at a briefing with journalists on Nigeria’s participation at the 74th UNGA holding in New York, United States.

He further stated that issues of non-renewal of work permits of Nigerians in South Africa and reports around the cancellation of the residency of returnees will be discussed by both President Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting on October 3.

