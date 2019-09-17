Closure Of Border Cannot End Smuggling, ECOWAS Tells Nigeria

Nigeria Cameroon border

The Economic Community Of West African States has told the Nigerian Government that closing its border with other neighbouring countries cannot prevent the smuggling of goods and products into Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari had announced the closure of the border, saying that it would prevent bringing products into the country illegally and also help boost the patronage of locally made products.

Disagreeing with President Buhari, ECOWAS stated that the border closure would also affect the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Act signed by the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the bloc said,“The ECOWAS Parliament calls for compliance with community provisions and the reopening of borders and a coordinated fight against smuggling in the region.

“The root causes of this recurrent situation must be studied with a view to finding a permanent solution.”