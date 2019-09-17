Ethiopia Economic Growth Risk To Nigeria, Warns Expert

Winston Osuchukwu, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Trans-Sahara

Investment (TSIC), has raised the alarm over the growth rate of the

Ethiopian economy and how that might adversely affect Nigeria.



Speaking in an interview with CNBC Africa, Osuchukwu said foreign

investors would prefer to go to Ethiopia or other African countries

and not Nigeria because of the difficulty of doing business in the

country.



The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) recently said

Nigeria ranked 146 out of 190 countries on the Ease of Doing Business

globally.



Osuchukwu said the lack of a favourable business environment in

Nigeria would push investors, whose choice who have hitherto be

Nigeria, to other African countries.



He also raised concern over the Africa free trade agreement which

encourages an open border across African countries.



He said: “Free trade could also mean I don’t have to come to Nigeria

to do business with Nigeria. I can do business with Nigeria by proxy.

It (Africa Free Trade Agreement) is significant because of how

difficult it is to do business in Nigeria, you will find that some of

the investment that should have come into Nigeria can now go into

neighbouring countries and those countries can serve Nigeria.



“The second one is, the rise of Ethiopia is actually a significant

risk to Nigeria. Nigeria used to be the centre of gravity for all

sub-Saharan Africa. We are the largest economy; we are the largest

market out there.



“Ethiopia has opened up its economy. Ethiopia is a much more

compelling economy to go to. Only good news has come out of there in

terms of how they are opening up their economy. They have better

infrastructures in place.”