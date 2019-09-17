Facebook Partners London Police To Track Terror Live Streams

The Metropolitan Police said Facebook decided to ask London for help because it has created the world’s first counter-terror internet response team focused on online hate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2019

Facebook on Tuesday teamed up with the London Police to help its artificial intelligence tools track live streams of terror attacks such as the New Zealand mosque massacre.

A self-professed white supremacist used a head-mounted camera in March to broadcast live footage on Facebook of him attacking two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

Facebook and platforms such as YouTube came under intense criticism for initially failing to detect the broadcast and then struggling to take down its uploads that proliferated online.

The California-based social media behemoth on Tuesday said it was in the process of updating and refining its policies for dealing with extremism and online hate.

“Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christ church, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said the initiative will see it provide Facebook footage of training by its forearms command unit.

The videos will be captured on body cameras provided by Facebook that London’s Firearms Command officers wear during exercises.

This will help Facebook “capture the volume of images needed to train our machine learning tools,” the company said.

“This will mean our AI tools will be able to more accurately and rapidly identify real-life first-person shooter incidents and remove them from our platform.”

The London police said its footage will be combined with video Facebookis already using from law enforcement agencies in the United States.

The Metropolitan Police said Facebook decided to ask London for help because it has created the world’s first counter-terror internet response team focused on online hate.

Facebook said that it was also expanding to Australia and Indonesia a US programme in which users, who search for extremist content on the platform are directed to a special support group.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Mother Kills Daughter's Father Over Birthday Party
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME US Court Remands Invictus Obi In Prison Custody Until February 2020
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Killed In Ogun As Customs Officials Chase Smugglers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Son Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing 80-year-old Father To Death In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Suspected Robbers Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Lawyer In Delta, Demand N15m Ransom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Kwara Rejects Saraki's School Materials Donation, Says They Violate 'Basic Rule'
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Jobs Nigerian Firm, Andela, Sacks 400 Employees
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America Nigerians More Likely To Vote Trump —Report
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Kills Daughter's Father Over Birthday Party
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME US Court Remands Invictus Obi In Prison Custody Until February 2020
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business Kebbi Most Expensive State To Buy Food In Nigeria -Report
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy Ethiopia Economic Growth Risk To Nigeria, Warns Expert
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Business Border Closure: Nigeria's Inflation Dropped Despite Measure, Says National Bureau Of Statistics
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Killed In Ogun As Customs Officials Chase Smugglers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Important, I’m Hopeful About Country -Bill Gates
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Accuses South Of Being Weak And Divided
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Son Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing 80-year-old Father To Death In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad