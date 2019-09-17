Ghanaian Court Launches Inquiry Into Billionaire, Lulu Briggs' Death

The court said, “An inquest should be conducted on the death of the deceased, an autopsy to be undertaken on the deceased following an application for post-mortem by the Ghana Police Service.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2019

The Kaneshie District Court 2 in Accra, Ghana, has ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, High Chief Benson Lulu-Briggs of Abonnema, Rivers State.

The court granted an ex-parte motion application filed by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, eldest son of the deceased, who allegedly died upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra, aboard a private flight on December 28, 2018, Graphic Online reports.

In ordering for an inquest, the court said events following the philanthropist’s death gave it reasonable cause to believe that he did not die of natural causes, and ordered the police to produce all processes and documents in their custody, including an autopsy report.

The court said, "An inquest should be conducted on the death of the deceased, an autopsy to be undertaken on the deceased following an application for post-mortem by the Ghana Police Service.

“The Ghana Police Service is ordered to make available to this court all processes and documents in their custody, including the autopsy report.” 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

