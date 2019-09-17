Kwara Rejects Saraki's School Materials Donation, Says They Violate 'Basic Rule'

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki's educational materials sent to

schools in Kwara State have been rejected by the government.



It was alleged that the books had pictures and other insignias of the

Saraki, a former governor of Kwara.



Yakub Aliagan, the press secretary at the Kwara State Ministry of

Education and Human Capital Development, said it was wrong for

students' materials to carry the image or insignia of any personality.



He said in a statement: “The appropriate thing to do is to send those

materials to the Ministry of Education, which has a statutory duty of

vetting learning materials for quality control and then approve such

for distribution. Not doing so was a violation of a basic rule, which

is key to strengthening our institutions and keeping standards.



“Besides, it is wrong for anyone to emblazon their images or personal

logos on instructional materials made with public resources for

distribution in public schools. The said materials were some sort of

constituency projects, which had been approved and funded by the

federal government of Nigeria.



“It is instructive to note that the Kwara State Ministry of Education

recently approached Governor AbdulRahmanAbdulRazaq to mass-produce

instructional materials with his picture emblazoned on them ahead of

school resumption and the governor rejected the proposal on the ground

that there should be no personalization of projects executed with

public funds,”

