Kwara Rejects Saraki's School Materials Donation, Says They Violate 'Basic Rule'

It was alleged that the books had pictures and other insignias of the Saraki, a former governor of Kwara.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2019

 

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki's educational materials sent to
schools in Kwara State have been rejected by the government.

It was alleged that the books had pictures and other insignias of the
Saraki, a former governor of Kwara.

Yakub Aliagan, the press secretary at the Kwara State Ministry of
Education and Human Capital Development, said it was wrong for
students' materials to carry the image or insignia of any personality.

He said in a statement: “The appropriate thing to do is to send those
materials to the Ministry of Education, which has a statutory duty of
vetting learning materials for quality control and then approve such
for distribution. Not doing so was a violation of a basic rule, which
is key to strengthening our institutions and keeping standards.

“Besides, it is wrong for anyone to emblazon their images or personal
logos on instructional materials made with public resources for
distribution in public schools. The said materials were some sort of
constituency projects, which had been approved and funded by the
federal government of Nigeria.

“It is instructive to note that the Kwara State Ministry of Education
recently approached Governor AbdulRahmanAbdulRazaq to mass-produce
instructional materials with his picture emblazoned on them ahead of
school resumption and the governor rejected the proposal on the ground
that there should be no personalization of projects executed with
public funds,”
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

