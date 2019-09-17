Laptops, Car Recovered As EFCC Arrests Suspected Yahoo Boys

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested two suspected Internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’.

The EFCC, during the arrest, recovered mobile phones, laptop computers, and a Toyota Corolla car.

The suspects arrested are Iloh Joseph and Emeka Jonathan.

According to the anti-graft agency, the arrest was made after a covert intelligence gathering and tip-off from already arrested suspects.

The agency said, “Officers of the Cybercrime Section at the Abuja Zonal office of the EFCC on Monday, September 9, 2019, raided the residences of suspected yahoo-yahoo fraudsters in Abuja.

“In the same vein, arrests were carried out on the September 13 at Nepa Road, Phase 4, Kubwa and at No 18 Samuel Crescent, Dantata Estate, Kubwa, Abuja.

“The raid followed covert intelligence gathering and tip-offs from already arrested suspects.”

The anti-corruption agency stated that the suspects are cooperating with the commission and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.