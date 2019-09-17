Mother Kills Daughter's Father Over Birthday Party

The police in Lagos has arrested one Stella Peter, 23, for allegedly stabbing the father of her daughter Bala Haruna, to death.

According to spokesperson for the Lagos police, Bala Elkana, Peter allegedly killed Haruna, who is 25 years old, for refusing to give her money to celebrate the birthday of their daughter.

The unmarried couple had lived together at number 2 Tejuosho Avenue, Surulere, Lagos, for three years before the incident.

Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, have taken over the investigation.

The suspect allegedly confessed to the crime and would be charged to court for murder.