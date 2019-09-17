N736 Million Road Contract: Niger Delta Community Asks Okowa To Blacklist PortPlus Firm

Indigenes of Ikpide-Irri riverine community, Isoko South local government area of Delta State, on Tuesday, called for the blacklisting of a firm, PortPlus, accusing it of carrying out a sub-par job on the N736-million community township road project.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had in 2017 awarded the first phase of the Ikpide-Irri road contract to the company paying it N736,404,555.60, which the elder brother of the contractor and president-general of the community, Michael Omojefe, said was a 'kola nut' contract given by the governor as appreciation to his younger brother for contributing to the governor's electoral victory in 2015.



In a statement on Tuesday, Sabastine Agbefe and Omohode Richard, on behalf of the community noted that firm, owned by Immanuel Emoefe, incorporated in 2004 with the registration number, RC No 607566, only handled operations as a marine logistics and support services provider.



"We are urging the governor to immediately revoke and re-award the contract to a competent company that specializes in good quality road construction. We also urge the governor never to award the second phase of the contract to the incompetent PortPlus limited.



“We received with great joy, the news that the contract was awarded to our own son, an indigene of the community where the job is sited. But it is however sad to note that a project designed by your government to bring smiles to the faces of the residents of the community is been executed poorly just to maxima huge profits. We urge you to revoke the contract immediately," the statement said.



The firm's site engineer, Frank Nnamdi, refused to comment when contacted.



He said he was not authorized to speak on the issue.