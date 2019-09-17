NAFDAC Seeks Public Support To Tackle Drug Counterfeiters

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control has called on members of the public to support them in the fight against counterfeit drugs.

Speaking at a symposium organised by the United States Embassy in Lagos on Tuesday, Director-General of NAFDAC, Christianah Adeyeye, said the fight against fake drugs can only be won when members of the public partner with them.

She said, “If a drug is too cheap to be true, it is not true. Due to poverty and the fact that we want something cheap, we run towards it and many times they’re substandard.

“We have to keep going up and down to make sure that we seize these products.

“That is where the consumer also comes in. We can’t do this alone. If you see a hawker selling medicine that can heal 200 diseases, please call us.”