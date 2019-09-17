Nigerian Firm, Andela, Sacks 400 Employees

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2019

Andela, a Nigerian software start-up, has sacked 400 of its employees out of which 250 are from Nigeria and Uganda.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Jeremy Johnson, announced this on Tuesday.

Andela said the move was neccessary for restructuring of the company's talent pool in line with global market demands.

The company said, “250 junior engineers and staff from Nigeria and Uganda hubs with another 170 potentially impacted in Kenya.”

According to the CEO, the company had provided a holistic professional and financial support package for the affected employees.

It was revealed that the firm was partnering CcHUB (Nigeria), iHub (Kenya), and Innovation Village (Uganda) to help connect impacted developers with opportunities as over 60 companies are looking to hire top quality junior engineering talents.

Andela said that the “impacted engineers” will have the opportunity to use their co-working spaces of the partner hubs free of charge for the next three months.

The tech company said plans to hire an additional 700 experienced engineers by the end of 2020 was intact.

Andela Nigeria Country Director, Omowale David-Ashiru, said, “We’re proud of what we have achieved at Andela in five short years; we know the impact we have made both in Nigeria and globally.

“However, we have reached an inflection point that has required a change in strategy, which is why we are announcing these changes to our talent strategy.

“Our immediate focus is on providing practical support to those employees who are impacted by the restructure, and we will provide them with the resources they need to succeed in their next steps.”

SaharaReporters, New York

