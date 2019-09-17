Nigerian Government: We'll Block 2 Million GSM Subscribers After September 25

The government had announced last week that there were 9.2 million improperly registered SIM cards, posing a huge security risk to the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2019

 

The federal government has given NCC up to September 25 to block 2.224
million improperly registered SIM cards from telecom networks in the
country.

The government had announced last week that there were 9.2 million
improperly registered SIM cards, posing a huge security risk to the
country.

However, on Monday, the Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ali
Ibrahim Pantami, said about 6.775 million of the cards had been
correctly registered.

Pantami, therefore, gave the directive to NCC to block the remaining
2.242 million cards if they are not properly registered before
September 25.

He said this in his Abuja office after inaugurating the
newly-constituted NCC board.

“I have breaking news for you: after my announcement last week of the
9.2 million SIM cards in circulation, the NCC executive vice-chairman
has just briefed me that about 6.775 million have (been) rectified.

“This means we have only 2.242 million yet to be rectified. So we want
them to be (rectified) properly on or before 25 September 2019,” the
minister said.

After the deadline, he said subscribers with SIM cards not properly
registered should be blocked from enjoying telecommunication services.

Responding, the NCC board chairman, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye,
promised to carry out the minister’s directive.

SaharaReporters, New York

