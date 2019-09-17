Nigerian Government: We'll Block 2 Million GSM Subscribers After September 25

The federal government has given NCC up to September 25 to block 2.224

million improperly registered SIM cards from telecom networks in the

country.



The government had announced last week that there were 9.2 million

improperly registered SIM cards, posing a huge security risk to the

country.



However, on Monday, the Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ali

Ibrahim Pantami, said about 6.775 million of the cards had been

correctly registered.



Pantami, therefore, gave the directive to NCC to block the remaining

2.242 million cards if they are not properly registered before

September 25.



He said this in his Abuja office after inaugurating the

newly-constituted NCC board.



“I have breaking news for you: after my announcement last week of the

9.2 million SIM cards in circulation, the NCC executive vice-chairman

has just briefed me that about 6.775 million have (been) rectified.



“This means we have only 2.242 million yet to be rectified. So we want

them to be (rectified) properly on or before 25 September 2019,” the

minister said.



After the deadline, he said subscribers with SIM cards not properly

registered should be blocked from enjoying telecommunication services.



Responding, the NCC board chairman, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye,

promised to carry out the minister’s directive.