US Court Remands Invictus Obi In Prison Custody Until February 2020

At the commencement of his trial on Monday, Okeko, famously known in Nigeria as Invictus Obi, the Virginia federal courthouse judge declared the case as complex.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2019

Obinwanne Okeke, the 31-year-old Nigerian being tried in the United States for online fraud, has been remanded in prison custody until February 2020 for the continuation of his trial.

Okeke's trial commenced on Monday at the Newport News, Virginia, federal courthouse, following an indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. 

The 31-year-old, who was featured on Forbes as one of Nigeria's promising young people has been in the custody of the US Marshals Service more than a month ago. See Also CRIME FBI Arrest Nigerian Billionaire Over $11m Fraud 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

The FBI accused him of orchestrating the theft of $11 million from a foreign subsidiary of American heavy equipment manufacturer, Caterpillar.

Upon conviction, the jury also said Okeke should be made to forfeit at least $11 million in asset and an emerald-shaped diamond engagement ring found on him when he was first arrested by federal agents as he was about leaving the US on August 6.

