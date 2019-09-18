25 Infants Among 290 Nigerians Airborne From South Africa

At least 25 infants are among the 290 Nigerians that are currently airborne from South Africa aboard Air Peace Airlines.

Information gathered stated that the aircraft left South Africa at 1:00pm Nigerian time and is expected to touch down at the Murtala Muhammed international Airport, Lagos by 7:00pm Nigerian time on Wednesday.

The Nigerians were being evacuated from South Africa following latest xenophobic attacks on African migrants in that country.

The airline had originally planned to evacuate 320 Nigerians in the second batch of the exercise on Tuesday but faced some delays.

Recall that the aircraft was supposed to have departed Lagos at 1:00am on Tuesday but was denied landing permit by the South African authorities. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Air Peace Granted Landing Permit By South African Authorities