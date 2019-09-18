25 Infants Among 290 Nigerians Airborne From South Africa

The airline had originally planned to evacuate 320 Nigerians in the second batch of the exercise on Tuesday but faced some delays.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2019

At least 25 infants are among the 290 Nigerians that are currently airborne from South Africa aboard Air Peace Airlines.

Information gathered stated that the aircraft left South Africa at 1:00pm Nigerian time and is expected to touch down at the Murtala Muhammed international Airport, Lagos by 7:00pm Nigerian time on Wednesday.

The Nigerians were being evacuated from South Africa following latest xenophobic attacks on African migrants in that country.

The airline had originally planned to evacuate 320 Nigerians in the second batch of the exercise on Tuesday but faced some delays.

Recall that the aircraft was supposed to have departed Lagos at 1:00am on Tuesday but was denied landing permit by the South African authorities. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Air Peace Granted Landing Permit By South African Authorities 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Italy-Funded Libyan Coastguards Recorded Rescued Nigerian Migrants, Others As Missing -Report
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Air Peace Granted Landing Permit By South African Authorities
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta Xenophobia: Ex-Niger Delta Militants Vow To Storm South Africa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Islam 'We Started Praying, Some Fainted', Muslim Pilgrims On Max Air Boeing 744 Recount Experience
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: President Buhari Meets South African Envoy In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel World’s Migrant Population Hits 272 Million –UN
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Under Siege: Nigeria President Buhari Send More Security Operatives To SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Money Nigerians To Start Paying For Bank Deposits In 2020
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghanaian Court Launches Inquiry Into Billionaire, Lulu Briggs' Death
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sends Policemen, Soldiers To Intimidate SaharaReporters
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Akwa Ibom Government Jails Journalist For Taking Pictures
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Furious Security Agents Try To Break Into SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Asiwaju Tinubu, Where Is Comrade Sowore? By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Mugabe Owns House In Zanu-PF's Name
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Welcomed Me When I Visited US Recently -Ngige
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, Police, DSS, Take Over Lagos Venue Of #FreeSowore Protest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Rivers Women Protest Killing Of Young Ladies In Hotels
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Invasion Of SaharaReporters Office: Buhari Regime Eroding Civil Right In Nigeria, Says CORE
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad