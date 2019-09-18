AAUA Partners Police, Vigilante To End Robbery Attacks On Students

The management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, has partnered with the police and a local vigilante group in a bid to tackle the rising spate of robbery attacks on students of the institution.

The latest development follows a report by SaharaReporters highlighting the frustrations of students over the incident.

Speaking on efforts they were making to address the situation, spokesperson for AAUA, Victor Akinpelumi, said that the university will also partner para-military outfits to end the attacks on students.

He said, “The AAUA management received the reports of armed robbery attacks on students living off the campus, precisely in the Medoline and Cele areas of Akungba Akoko.

“The university has held several meetings with the students and landlords in the affected areas on how best to stop this menace.

“Apart from this, the university has also put in place a joint patrol team comprising the police, our security outfit in the institution, and paramilitary outfits.

“We are also engaging a local vigilante group that would work in conjunction with the people in a joint patrol of these areas to end the attacks on students.”

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, confirmed that they had met with the school’s authorities and would work with them to end the robbery attacks on students.