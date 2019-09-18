BREAKING: Under Siege: Nigeria President Buhari Send More Security Operatives To SaharaReporters Office

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has sent more security operatives to lay siege on SaharaReporters' office.

Earlier this morning, security agents including policemen and soldiers tried to bring down the online news platform's office gate in a bid to clamp down on SaharaReporters' staffers.

As of now, more security agents, from the Special Anti-Robbery and Anti-Cultism Squad, have joined their colleagues in trying arrest journalists working with the organization.

Various reports have shown President Buhari's intolerance to the media.

Recently, one of his media aide, FEMI Adesina, threatened a Punch journalists.