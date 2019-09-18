BREAKING: Under Siege: Nigeria President Buhari Send More Security Operatives To SaharaReporters Office

As of now, more security agents, from the Special Anti-Robbery and Anti-Cultism Squad, have joined their colleagues in trying arrest journalists working with the organization.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2019

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has sent more security operatives to lay siege on SaharaReporters' office.

Earlier this morning, security agents including policemen and soldiers tried to bring down the online news platform's office gate in a bid to clamp down on SaharaReporters' staffers.

As of now, more security agents, from the Special Anti-Robbery and Anti-Cultism Squad, have joined their colleagues in trying arrest journalists working with the organization.

Various reports have shown President Buhari's intolerance to the media.

Recently, one of his media aide, FEMI Adesina, threatened a Punch journalists.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana Ghanaian Court Launches Inquiry Into Billionaire, Lulu Briggs' Death
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Kills Daughter's Father Over Birthday Party
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian, Ozoemenam, Arrested For Robbing At Gunpoint -Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Suspected Robbers Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, Police, DSS, Take Over Lagos Venue Of #FreeSowore Protest
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Son Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing 80-year-old Father To Death In Kano
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money Nigerians To Start Paying For Bank Deposits In 2020
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghanaian Court Launches Inquiry Into Billionaire, Lulu Briggs' Death
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Kills Daughter's Father Over Birthday Party
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Alleged N400m Theft: Ex-Army GOC Rejects Adeosun As Court Marshal President
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Dissolves Obono-Obla Probe Panel
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Mugabe Owns House In Zanu-PF's Name
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Laptops, Car Recovered As EFCC Arrests Suspected Yahoo Boys
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Has Osinbajo Been Reduced To Condolence Vice President? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Business Closure Of Border Cannot End Smuggling, ECOWAS Tells Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Jobs Nigerian Firm, Andela, Sacks 400 Employees
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Important, I’m Hopeful About Country -Bill Gates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Air Peace Granted Landing Permit By South African Authorities
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad