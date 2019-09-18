Buhari, APC Blackmailed Me To Join Them -Mailafia

Obadiah Mailafia

Obadiah Mailafia, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of

Nigeria (CBN), has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of

blackmailing him to join the party over an infraction that happened at

the apex bank 10 years ago.



Mailafia, who spoke with journalists during a meeting of stakeholders

at the national secretariat of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in

Abuja, said the said infraction happened in a department he was not a

part of.



Mailafia said: “Just before the elections, there were pressures on me

and I was even interrogated by security agencies over something that

happened in the CBN about 10 years ago which was not even in my

department.



“They blackmailed me that if I joined APC, I would be forgiven. I told

them, why can’t they join me? I even asked them why can’t President

Muhammadu Buhari come and join my party, ACD? What does he have that I

don’t have more than him? Is it their analogue generation that will

save Nigeria? Somebody that has never even used a computer. What have

they to offer Nigeria again?”



Speaking on the P&ID court verdict, the presidential candidate of ADC

in the 2019 election warned that if care was not taken, it would put

Nigeria in a big mess.



He said: “The P&ID is a judicial scam of the highest order and it has

been orchestrated by international forces that want to destroy our

country. They did it in conspiracy with some high-powered Nigerians

and it is very shameful.”