Buhari, APC Blackmailed Me To Join Them -Mailafia

*Asks: 'What Does Buhari Have That I Don't Have More Than Him?'

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2019

Obadiah Mailafia

 

Obadiah Mailafia, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of
Nigeria (CBN), has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of
blackmailing him to join the party over an infraction that happened at
the apex bank 10 years ago.

Mailafia, who spoke with journalists during a meeting of stakeholders
at the national secretariat of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in
Abuja, said the said infraction happened in a department he was not a
part of.

Mailafia said: “Just before the elections, there were pressures on me
and I was even interrogated by security agencies over something that
happened in the CBN about 10 years ago which was not even in my
department.

“They blackmailed me that if I joined APC, I would be forgiven. I told
them, why can’t they join me? I even asked them why can’t President
Muhammadu Buhari come and join my party, ACD? What does he have that I
don’t have more than him?  Is it their analogue generation that will
save Nigeria? Somebody that has never even used a computer. What have
they to offer Nigeria again?”

Speaking on the P&ID court verdict, the presidential candidate of ADC
in the 2019 election warned that if care was not taken, it would put
Nigeria in a big mess.

He said: “The P&ID is a judicial scam of the highest order and it has
been orchestrated by international forces that want to destroy our
country. They did it in conspiracy with some high-powered Nigerians
and it is very shameful.”

SaharaReporters, New York

