CJN To Swear In 38 Senior Advocates Of Nigeria On Monday

Out of the 117 legal practitioners that applied for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2019, 38 were successful at the end of the rigorous exercise.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2019

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim  Muhammad, will on September 23, 2019, swear in 38 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court, according to a report by Channels TV. 

The swearing-in ceremony is one of the several programmes lined up to herald the 2019/2020 legal year of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. 

As customary, during such programmes, the Chief Justice of Nigeria will deliver a state-of-the judiciary address, which is ostensible to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the Nigerian judiciary in the outgoing 2018/2019 legal year.  

Recall that out of the 117 legal practitioners that applied for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2019, 38 were successful at the end of the rigorous exercise.  

Out of this number, three are academics while 35 are advocates. See Also Legal 38 Lawyers Conferred With Senior Advocate Of Nigeria Award 0 Comments 2 Months Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigerian Judge, Margaret Igbeta, Opened N870 Million Bank Account In Maid's Name -ICPC
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Breaking News Minister Of Justice Refutes Claim That Rotimi Jacobs Has Been Dropped As Saraki’s Prosecutor
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption N687m Scam: Court Affirms Jurisdiction To Try Akpobolokemi
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Noises From Senior Advocates Of Nigerian Lunatics (SANL) By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption CCT Chairman’s Absence Delays Orubebe’s Trial
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Traces 17 Accounts To Badeh During Corruption Investigation
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Under Siege: Nigeria President Buhari Send More Security Operatives To SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Money Nigerians To Start Paying For Bank Deposits In 2020
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghanaian Court Launches Inquiry Into Billionaire, Lulu Briggs' Death
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Kills Daughter's Father Over Birthday Party
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Mugabe Owns House In Zanu-PF's Name
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Akwa Ibom Government Jails Journalist For Taking Pictures
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Furious Security Agents Try To Break Into SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Welcomed Me When I Visited US Recently -Ngige
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Alleged N400m Theft: Ex-Army GOC Rejects Adeosun As Court Marshal President
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, APC Blackmailed Me To Join Them -Mailafia
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian, Ozoemenam, Arrested For Robbing At Gunpoint -Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Business Closure Of Border Cannot End Smuggling, ECOWAS Tells Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad