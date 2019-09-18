CJN To Swear In 38 Senior Advocates Of Nigeria On Monday

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, will on September 23, 2019, swear in 38 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court, according to a report by Channels TV.

The swearing-in ceremony is one of the several programmes lined up to herald the 2019/2020 legal year of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

As customary, during such programmes, the Chief Justice of Nigeria will deliver a state-of-the judiciary address, which is ostensible to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the Nigerian judiciary in the outgoing 2018/2019 legal year.

Recall that out of the 117 legal practitioners that applied for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2019, 38 were successful at the end of the rigorous exercise.

Out of this number, three are academics while 35 are advocates.