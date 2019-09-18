EKSU Student Allegedly Kills Lover Over N2500

The 300-level student of the Department Of Biology Education allegedly stabbed Iju at Treasure Base Hostel, Iworoko-Ekiti, for refusing to give her N2,500 to make her hair.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2019

A 20-year-old student of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Bukola Odeyemi, has allegedly stabbed her lover, John Iju, to death.

The 300-level student of the Department Of Biology Education allegedly stabbed Iju at Treasure Base Hostel, Iworoko-Ekiti, for refusing to give her N2,500 to make her hair.

According to a report by The Nation, residents rushed to the apartment following the cry for help by the deceased.

The incident was said to have occurred around 10:00pm.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, wondered why a girl would kill her boyfriend over money to make her hair.

He said, “Odeyemi had demanded N2,500 from her lover, also a student of EKSU, to make her hair but an argument ensued after the deceased refused to give her the money.

“During the altercation, Odeyemi stabbed Iju in the chest and his cry for help attracted us but he did not survive the injury.”

Spokesperson for the police in Ekiti, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect will be charged to court after investigation is concluded.

