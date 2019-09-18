Evacuation Of Nigerians Has Discouraged Tourists, Others To South Africa, Says Air Peace Boss

315 Nigerians returned from South Africa aboard Air Peace, bringing the total number of returnees to 493 out of over 600, who expressed their desire to return home following the latest xenophobic attacks.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2019

Second batch of returnees from South Africa

Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, has said that the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa had led to a drastic reduction of tourists and air travellers to that country.

Onyema made the statement in Lagos on Wednesday evening while speaking with journalists during the arrival of the second batch of Nigerians evacuated from the former apartheid nation in the wake of latest xenophobic attacks on African migrants.

In total, 315 Nigerians returned from South Africa aboard Air Peace, bringing the total number of returnees to 493 out of over 600, who expressed their desire to return home following the latest xenophobic attacks.

The first batch had landed in the country last Wednesday with 178 returning with the Air Peace aircraft that airlifted them from South Africa.

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, was on the ground to receive the returnees including a representative of the Lagos State Government.

