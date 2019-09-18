Invasion Of SaharaReporters Office: Buhari Regime Eroding Civil Right In Nigeria, Says CORE

The act was “another desperate attempt to forcefully stop planned peaceful agitation against detention of activists without trial" scheduled to start by 11 am today (Wednesday).

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2019

Coalition for Revolution (CORE) has condemned the invasion of SaharaReporters office by security agents acting on the orders of the President Muhammadu Buhar regime.

The rights group, whose venue for the pro-Sowore protest was also invaded by the police and Department of State Services, said the invasion portrayed darker days ahead and the disregard for civil rights by the Buhari regime.

Olaseni Ajai, Co-Convener of CORE, in a statement said the act was “another desperate attempt to forcefully stop planned peaceful agitation against detention of activists without trial" scheduled to start by 11 am today (Wednesday).

“The CDHR is a human rights organization and Sahara Reporters is a media agency. That their offices could be invaded in this Gestapo-like manner this morning in anticipation of a protest, only confirms that the civil rights fought for over the years are crudely being removed by Buhari's APC government.

“The right to speech, associate, protest and even to think are no more guaranteed under this neo-regime,” Ajai said. 

He, however, stated that the agitation and protest for the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore, Agba Jalingo, Abayomi Olawale (Mandate) and all others currently being held by the government would continue despite constant threats and intimidation from security agencies.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana Ghanaian Court Launches Inquiry Into Billionaire, Lulu Briggs' Death
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Kills Daughter's Father Over Birthday Party
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Dissolves Obono-Obla Probe Panel
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Mugabe Owns House In Zanu-PF's Name
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Business Closure Of Border Cannot End Smuggling, ECOWAS Tells Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Accuses South Of Being Weak And Divided
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money Nigerians To Start Paying For Bank Deposits In 2020
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghanaian Court Launches Inquiry Into Billionaire, Lulu Briggs' Death
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Kills Daughter's Father Over Birthday Party
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Alleged N400m Theft: Ex-Army GOC Rejects Adeosun As Court Marshal President
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Dissolves Obono-Obla Probe Panel
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Mugabe Owns House In Zanu-PF's Name
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Laptops, Car Recovered As EFCC Arrests Suspected Yahoo Boys
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Has Osinbajo Been Reduced To Condolence Vice President? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Business Closure Of Border Cannot End Smuggling, ECOWAS Tells Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Jobs Nigerian Firm, Andela, Sacks 400 Employees
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Important, I’m Hopeful About Country -Bill Gates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Air Peace Granted Landing Permit By South African Authorities
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad