Invasion Of SaharaReporters Office: Buhari Regime Eroding Civil Right In Nigeria, Says CORE

Coalition for Revolution (CORE) has condemned the invasion of SaharaReporters office by security agents acting on the orders of the President Muhammadu Buhar regime.

The rights group, whose venue for the pro-Sowore protest was also invaded by the police and Department of State Services, said the invasion portrayed darker days ahead and the disregard for civil rights by the Buhari regime.

Olaseni Ajai, Co-Convener of CORE, in a statement said the act was “another desperate attempt to forcefully stop planned peaceful agitation against detention of activists without trial" scheduled to start by 11 am today (Wednesday).

“The CDHR is a human rights organization and Sahara Reporters is a media agency. That their offices could be invaded in this Gestapo-like manner this morning in anticipation of a protest, only confirms that the civil rights fought for over the years are crudely being removed by Buhari's APC government.

“The right to speech, associate, protest and even to think are no more guaranteed under this neo-regime,” Ajai said.

He, however, stated that the agitation and protest for the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore, Agba Jalingo, Abayomi Olawale (Mandate) and all others currently being held by the government would continue despite constant threats and intimidation from security agencies.