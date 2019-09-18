NDLEA Destroys Cannabis Farm, Arrests 25 Dealers In Adamawa

Cannabis farm

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has made huge gains in its war against narcotics and other illicit drugs in Adamawa State.

NDLEA Commander in the state, Yakubu Kibo, told journalists in Yola, the capital, on Wednesday that it destroyed a cannabis farm, among other things.

Kibo said operatives of the agency, uncovered the cannabis farm in Jada, the local government area of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The NDLEA also arrested the alleged grower of the outlawed plant, one Yusuf Mohammed, according to the commander.

Kibo said, “If this practice is unchecked, it would grow into a large scale cannabis sativa cultivation/farming.”

The state command also made seizure of 166.95 kilograms of illicit drugs.

Kibo added, “On September 9, our operatives in Mubi Area Command recovered a total of 218 bottles of cough syrup with codeine weighing 29.5kg and 350g of Rohypnol capsules.

“Similarly, the Gombi Area Command of the agency intercepted a truck carrying 107kg of Tramadol concealed with other pharmaceutical drugs and two suspects were arrested.”