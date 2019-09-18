Rivers Women Protest Killing Of Young Ladies In Hotels

Concerned citizens in Rivers State on Wednesday have demanded an end to the killing of young ladies in the state.

The protesters marched to the Government House, calling on the authorities to wade into the matter.

Eugene Abel, one of the organizers told Saharareporters: "It is shocking that we are making little of this dastardly act. How could anybody justify the unlawful killing of another human being even if she was a "prostitute? It's so sad and painful that people can be so insensitive.”

On Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mustapha Dandaura, ordered a stop to all 'short-time', a term for short rest in hotels in Rivers.

Recently, three young ladies were killed in hotels in the state.