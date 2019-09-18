Saudi Attack: Houthi Rebels Say Country’s Government Lying

A spokesperson for the Saudi military, Colonel Turki Al-Malki, said wreckage from 18 unmanned area vehicles and seven cruise missiles indicate that the attack was from Iran.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2019

Houthi Rebels ABC News

Iran-backed Houthi rebels fighting for supremacy in Yemen, have accused Saudi Arabia of fabricating evidence claiming Iran was behind drone attacks on two of its oil facilities on Saturday.

The BBC reports that Brig-Gen Yahya Sarea, a spokesperson for the rebels, said the damage to the two oil facilities were downplayed.

According to the British broadcaster, Sarea said the satellite imagery had been fabricated and the damage to the Saudi facilities had been downplayed.

He added that the Houthis were behind the attacks, going on to state that they could deploy a wide range of drones and missiles.

A spokesperson for the Saudi military, Colonel Turki Al-Malki, said wreckage from 18 unmanned area vehicles and seven cruise missiles indicate that the attack was from Iran.

He said, “Despite Iran's best efforts to make it appear so, their collaboration with their proxy in the region to create this false narrative is clear.”

The United Nations is also expected to carry out a fact-finding visit to Saudi Arabia.

With the Saudi Arabia failing to state when their facilities, which pump up to 5.7m barrels of oil per day will come back into operation, the oil market remains in a state of uncertainty.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Jobs Nigerian Firm, Andela, Sacks 400 Employees
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Fasoranti's Daugther, Attack Other Travellers On Benin-Ore Road
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Politics Orubebe Denies Reports Of Defection To APC
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Politics Buhari Commends Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg During One-On-One Meeting
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Technology Lagos Announces Take-Off Of Yaba ICT Cluster Project
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Legal Falana Accuses NCC Of Causing Nigeria To Lose N600bn Annually
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Under Siege: Nigeria President Buhari Send More Security Operatives To SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Money Nigerians To Start Paying For Bank Deposits In 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Akwa Ibom Government Jails Journalist For Taking Pictures
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sends Policemen, Soldiers To Intimidate SaharaReporters
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal CJN To Swear In 38 Senior Advocates Of Nigeria On Monday
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education EKSU Student Allegedly Kills Lover Over N2500
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Furious Security Agents Try To Break Into SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Six For Alleged ATM Scam
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, Police, DSS, Take Over Lagos Venue Of #FreeSowore Protest
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Rivers Women Protest Killing Of Young Ladies In Hotels
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghanaian Court Launches Inquiry Into Billionaire, Lulu Briggs' Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa 25 Infants Among 290 Nigerians Airborne From South Africa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad