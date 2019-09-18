Stakeholders To Monitor Implementation Of Social Investment Programme

Community leaders and school officials in some parts of the country were fingered in observed shortcomings, which bother on corruption and lack of transparency in the implementation and supervision of the programmes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2019

Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria have proposed to strictly monitor the implementation of the poverty alleviation scheme of the Federal Government under the National Social Investment Programme.

The decision was reached at a conference organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda to increase participation of CSOs in transparency of the scheme.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the conference, the participants commended the government for the N-SIP initiative, stating that the programme was making tremendous impact in the quest to reduce poverty in the North-Eastern states and across the country.

However, community leaders and school officials in some parts of the country were fingered in observed shortcomings, which bother on corruption and lack of transparency in the implementation and supervision of the programmes.

"In order to deal with the problems of corruption identified in the implementation of the National Social Investment Programme, the government should strengthen the school monitoring committee and design additional monitoring mechanisms to increase the level of transparency and accountability, while anti-corruption agencies should be actively involved in the implementation process for maximum output," the communiqué reads.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Mugabe Owns House In Zanu-PF's Name
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Akwa Ibom Government Jails Journalist For Taking Pictures
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Furious Security Agents Try To Break Into SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Welcomed Me When I Visited US Recently -Ngige
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, APC Blackmailed Me To Join Them -Mailafia
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Business Closure Of Border Cannot End Smuggling, ECOWAS Tells Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Under Siege: Nigeria President Buhari Send More Security Operatives To SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Money Nigerians To Start Paying For Bank Deposits In 2020
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghanaian Court Launches Inquiry Into Billionaire, Lulu Briggs' Death
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Kills Daughter's Father Over Birthday Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Mugabe Owns House In Zanu-PF's Name
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Akwa Ibom Government Jails Journalist For Taking Pictures
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Furious Security Agents Try To Break Into SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Welcomed Me When I Visited US Recently -Ngige
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Alleged N400m Theft: Ex-Army GOC Rejects Adeosun As Court Marshal President
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, APC Blackmailed Me To Join Them -Mailafia
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian, Ozoemenam, Arrested For Robbing At Gunpoint -Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business Closure Of Border Cannot End Smuggling, ECOWAS Tells Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad