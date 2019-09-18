US Consulate Launches Academy for Women Entrepreneurs

The United States Consulate General in Lagos has launched the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, a State Department-led initiative that supports women entrepreneurs around the world.

During a week-long program, a diverse group of 100 women selected from a pool of over 6,000 applicants, will receive lessons on business management, network with like-minded entrepreneurs and mentors, and learn the practical skills required to create successful and sustainable businesses.

Declaring the workshop open, US Consul-General, Claire Pierangelo, said that women’s empowerment will be key to Nigeria’s long-term economic development.

She said, “One of the US Government’s goal is to promote entrepreneurship worldwide.

“Through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, we are doing just that by giving ambitious businesswomen the skills they need to take their ventures to the next level.”

Pierangelo described the role of women as crucial for the progress of national economies.

She added, “Women are the backbone of society no matter what country they are in. When women are working, the country is working.”

In addition, participants will receive access to DreamBuilder, a blended business-training course developed through a partnership between Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and global copper mining company, Freeport-McMoRan.

Nigeria is among 26 pilot countries worldwide that were selected to participate in the AWE program.

The other African countries participating in the inaugural AWE scheme are Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.