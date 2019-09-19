Alleged Serial Killer Arrested By Police In Rivers

David-West, an ex-militant, was caught on CCTV at one of the hotels he lodged with a girl, who was found dead after he left the place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2019

The police in Rivers State has said that its operatives have arrested Gracious David-West, one of the alleged serial killers involved in the killing of young ladies in hotels across the state.

David-West, an ex-militant, was caught on CCTV at one of the hotels he lodged with a girl, who was found dead after he left the place.

Confirming the development with Saharareporterson phone, spokesperson for the police in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, said, “I can confirm the arrest but the details will be made public by the Commissioner of Police on Friday.”

On Wednesday, some concerned citizens staged a march, calling on relevant authorities to wade into the incident of killing of young ladies in the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Man Jailed For Drugging, Robbing Victim
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 43-year-old Man For Defiling Neighbour’s Six-year-old Daughter
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM Law-abiding Citizens Shouldn’t Be Harassed By Regime That Negotiates With Bandits, Terrorists, Says Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sends Policemen, Soldiers To Intimidate SaharaReporters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Under Siege: Nigeria President Buhari Send More Security Operatives To SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana Ghanaian Court Launches Inquiry Into Billionaire, Lulu Briggs' Death
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics PDP Chieftain, Toyin Ajinde, Involved In Car Crash Dies After Going Into A Coma
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Woman Wins Top Engineering Award In Scotland
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business Central Bank Of Nigeria To Increase Charges On PoS Transaction
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Husband Sues Wife For Photographing Him Without Permission
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel FAAN Gives NAMA 48-Hour Notice To Demolish Staff Quarters
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Lessons From 2020 Times Higher Education Rankings By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics N614bn Bailout: Nigerian Governors Give Condition For Loan Repayment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Saudi Attack: Houthi Rebels Say Country’s Government Lying
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International P&ID Accuses Nigerian Government Of Illegally Detaining Individuals Associated With It
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari Sends Oyo-Ita On Indefinite Leave
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyers Kick Against CBN New Charges On Withdrawals
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Buhari To Attend UNGA In New York Amidst Insecurity, Human Rights Violations In Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad